Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

