Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

