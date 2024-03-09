Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

