Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

