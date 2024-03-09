Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

