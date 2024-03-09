Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 107,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $91.63 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

