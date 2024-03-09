Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

NYSE:C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

