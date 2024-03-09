Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

AMD stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.82 billion, a PE ratio of 398.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

