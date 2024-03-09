Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 18,244 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

