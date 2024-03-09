Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

