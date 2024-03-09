Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.80.

NYSE:IBP opened at $238.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,694 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 195,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 166,398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

