Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 7,342 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of S stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

