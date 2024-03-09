Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $312,361.89 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $312,361.89. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 188,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

