Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $312,361.89 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $312,361.89. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 188,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Q2 Price Performance
NYSE QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on QTWO
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.