Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $312,361.89 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $312,361.89. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 188,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

