Insider Selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Sells 14,225 Shares of Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 295,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

