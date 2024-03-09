Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 20,735 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $40,225.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00.

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

