Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells $63,794.70 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 238.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $5,548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 41.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

