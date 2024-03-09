Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells $63,794.70 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18.
Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 238.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,260,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $5,548,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 41.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.