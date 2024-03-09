Insider Selling: HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,875,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $111,960.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $91,920.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38.

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HLVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HilleVax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HilleVax by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 310,973 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in HilleVax by 16.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

