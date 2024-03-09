Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Sells $36,894.22 in Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

