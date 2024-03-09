Insider Selling: EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Sells 19,363 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olga Shevorenkova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EVgo alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $2.90 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 333.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Get Our Latest Report on EVgo

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.