Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells $205,605.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $405.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.89. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $447.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

