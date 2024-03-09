Insider Selling: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) EVP Sells 27,430 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,585,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after buying an additional 2,319,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

