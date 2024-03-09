Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Sells $93,870.00 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

