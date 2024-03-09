Insider Selling: 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) EVP Sells 761 Shares of Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,960,000 after buying an additional 39,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 1st Source by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after purchasing an additional 182,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

