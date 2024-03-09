Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Purchases C$48,213.75 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75.

NFI stock opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.58.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

