Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £151.20 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 40 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($191.90).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 29 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($189.55).

On Friday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 19 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 784 ($9.95) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($189.06).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £153,012.20 ($194,202.56).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 383 ($4.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 706.41. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,106 ($14.04). The stock has a market cap of £576.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 762.25 ($9.67).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

