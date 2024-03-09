Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £52,000 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,998.22).

Capita Trading Down 0.6 %

CPI opened at GBX 15.73 ($0.20) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capita plc has a one year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 41.41 ($0.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

