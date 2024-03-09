Insider Buying: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Acquires £33,000 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider John Richards purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($41,883.49).

Shares of BRCK opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The company has a market capitalization of £209.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.21. Brickability Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($0.98).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

