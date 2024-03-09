Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$45.70 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BDGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

