Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 48,554 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

