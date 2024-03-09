Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of III stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $5.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,153,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

