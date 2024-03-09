Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.
Information Services Group Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ III opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $5.87.
Several research analysts recently commented on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
