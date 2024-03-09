Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Information Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ III opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on III shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Information Services Group

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.