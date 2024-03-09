Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.27. Infinera shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,666,767 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,977,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Infinera by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,778,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Infinera by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Infinera by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

