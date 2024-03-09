Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.0 million-$452.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.6 million.

Infinera Stock Down 4.8 %

Infinera stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 4,740,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,951. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.85.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

