indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93. 691,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,397,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,729. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

