ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Buys A$100,111.79 in Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Janelle Delaney bought 1,137,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,111.79 ($65,007.66).
ImpediMed Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
ImpediMed Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImpediMed
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ImpediMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImpediMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.