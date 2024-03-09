ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Buys A$100,111.79 in Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Janelle Delaney bought 1,137,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,111.79 ($65,007.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

