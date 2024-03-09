IGO Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:IGO)

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

IGO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Get IGO alerts:

Insider Activity at IGO

In other IGO news, insider Ivan Vella 511,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. In related news, insider Debra Bakker purchased 7,000 shares of IGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.20 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$50,400.00 ($32,727.27). Also, insider Ivan Vella 511,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.