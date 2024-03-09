IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.70

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 51700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IES by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
