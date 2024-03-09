IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.70

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 51700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

IES Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,067.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,556,157.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,067.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,688 shares of company stock worth $17,450,112. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IES by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.