IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,492 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of IDEX worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.59. 181,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,167. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.53. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

