iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
iBio Trading Down 0.8 %
iBio stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. iBio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.