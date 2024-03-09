iA Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AIG opened at $74.41 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.