iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,660 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.1 %

HSY opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average is $194.55. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

