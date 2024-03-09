iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.