Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian Sells 75,457 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $156.73 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15,334.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

