Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director H Eugene Lockhart Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,100 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,206.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

