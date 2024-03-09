Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.1 %

HUN stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntsman by 1,864.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,205,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 2,092,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

