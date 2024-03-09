Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $339.35 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.