H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $35,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HRB opened at $48.18 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

