HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.74 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

