Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 930 ($11.80) target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.98) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 810.83 ($10.29).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
