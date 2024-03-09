Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

PWB traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $87.74. 27,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,634. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $806.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

